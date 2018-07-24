Sophia man refused bail on gun charge after police sting

A Sophia man was remanded to prison on Friday after being charged with having a gun in his possession without being the holder of a firearm licence at the time.

Jason Prince, 25, of Lot 753 South ‘D’ Field, Sophia, was before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on a charge of allegedly having in his possession a .32 Taurus revolver without being the holder of a firearm licence at the time.

Prince pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to Prosecutor Sanj Singh, police ranks conducted a sting operation that ended with Prince being caught in the back seat of a vehicle with the gun next to him.

Prince was represented by attorney Dexter Todd, who argued that the gun was found in the front seat of the vehicle and that his client should not be refused bail.

However, Magistrate Daly remanded Prince to prison until August 24th.