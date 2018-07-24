Ten indigenous leaders being trained as welfare officers

Ten indigenous village leaders are in training in Georgetown, to serve as welfare officers in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), these officers were recently hired by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs.

The workshop is aimed at assisting the officers to better understand their roles and procedures they will have to follow when addressing social and welfare cases.

DPI said that the plan is to establish a corps of welfare officers to be stationed across the hinterland to provide the necessary services…..