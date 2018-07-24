Guyana News

UG starts construction of new Maths and Science building

By Staff Writer
The ongoing construction work for the new Mathematics and Science building (Ministry of Education photo)

The University of Guyana has begun construction of a new Mathematics and Science building, according to a release from the Ministry of Education on Friday.

At a ceremony held on Friday at the University’s Turkeyen Campus, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith said that the building will be 4000 sq. ft. with two storeys and will be equipped to better serve students pursuing courses in mathematics and science fields.

The Vice-Chancellor also announced that as of July 9th, 2018 the Faculty of Technology was rebranded to be “The Faculty of Engineering and Technology”. He said that the intent behind the name change is to reflect the new focus of the Faculty to accommodate training in areas of oil and gas…..

More in Guyana News

Trotman, Lall say all recommendations for safety of Gold Board workers to be considered

IPA CEO charged with selling unregistered drugs to GPHC

Bartica woman seeks answers after stillbirth at GPH

Bartica woman seeks answers after stillbirth at GPH

By

Driver, passenger charged over ammo hidden in SUV

All persons entering Guyana from Venezuela must follow existing immigration rules -Greenidge

PPP/C councillor escorted out of City Hall compound

Gov’t says no to Ministry of Labour

Greenidge restates that Contingent Rights Protocol will be signed after vetting

Greenidge restates that Contingent Rights Protocol will be signed after vetting

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web