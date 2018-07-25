Appeal Court to rule on Marcus Bisram bid to stay extradition

The Court of Appeal will rule next Tuesday on Guyanese murder accused Marcus Bisram’s bid to have his application for a stay of execution of the state’s request for his extradition from the US heard as an urgent matter without notice.

Bisram, who is also fighting the extradition order issued in the United States by Judge Peggy Kuo, is attempting to avoid being extradited to Guyana to face a charge over the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.

Presenting arguments in favour of Bisram yesterday before the Court of Appeal was attorney Siand Dhurjon, who noted that his client’s case is centred on a single case of law and he described the case as curious, exceptional and unique since it has no precedent. He said that the evidence against five other persons charged with the crime is different from the evidence against his client since his case is derived from the evidence of one individual which is the “body and the soul” of the case…..