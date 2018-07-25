Guyana News

Apprenticeship programme on offer for local techies

By Staff Writer

NeXus Hub Inc., is calling on local techies to earn as they learn by applying for the AI Competency Engineering Apprenticeship Programme.

Funded by Clinc Inc., an Artificial Intelligence (AI) company in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA and executed by Version75 Solutions (V75), a local software company based in Georgetown, the programme is looking for persons with the “right work ethic” to be a part of a three-month apprenticeship programme which will focus on designing, training and developing conversational AI experiences for enterprise using a cloud-based development platform. These conversational experiences are comparable to those encountered in Apple Inc.’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant but more advanced.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder of V75 Solutions Eldon Marks explained that the apprenticeship programme, will achieve two goals in one execution; build capacity and create jobs, as persons will have the opportunity to become an AI Competency Engineer and start a career building some of the most advanced conversational AI experiences for enterprise…..

More in Guyana News

Cops kill five suspected burglars in Turkeyen shootout

By

Miner charged with missing cook’s murder

Appeal Court upholds legality of paper committals under sex offences Act

Appeal Court upholds legality of paper committals under sex offences Act

Sawmill owner freed of arson charge after wife declines to testify

Bar Association slams SARA Deputy Director for ‘attack’ on judiciary

Guard dies after slammed by vehicle on Rupert Craig Highway

Guard dies after slammed by vehicle on Rupert Craig Highway

Appeal Court to rule on Marcus Bisram bid to stay extradition

Splashmins refutes claims drowned teen was injured by outboard propeller

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web