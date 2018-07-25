Apprenticeship programme on offer for local techies

NeXus Hub Inc., is calling on local techies to earn as they learn by applying for the AI Competency Engineering Apprenticeship Programme.

Funded by Clinc Inc., an Artificial Intelligence (AI) company in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA and executed by Version75 Solutions (V75), a local software company based in Georgetown, the programme is looking for persons with the “right work ethic” to be a part of a three-month apprenticeship programme which will focus on designing, training and developing conversational AI experiences for enterprise using a cloud-based development platform. These conversational experiences are comparable to those encountered in Apple Inc.’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant but more advanced.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder of V75 Solutions Eldon Marks explained that the apprenticeship programme, will achieve two goals in one execution; build capacity and create jobs, as persons will have the opportunity to become an AI Competency Engineer and start a career building some of the most advanced conversational AI experiences for enterprise…..