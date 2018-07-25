Bar Association slams SARA Deputy Director for ‘attack’ on judiciary

The Guyana Bar Association has come out swinging against comments made by Deputy Director of the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) Aubrey Heath-Retemyer which they claim are “unjustified attack[s] by an agent of the Executive on the independence of the Judiciary…in violation of the principle of separation of powers.”

In a statement released yesterday, the Bar Council of the Bar Association called for Heath-Retemyer to “immediately issue an unconditional retraction and apology” for statements reported in the July 22 edition of the Kaieteur News and to refrain from making any similar statement in future.

The Director has however told Stabroek News that it was not his intention to threaten anyone adding that he would not apologise for expressing an opinion which he holds…..