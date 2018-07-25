Guyana News

Bar Association slams SARA Deputy Director for ‘attack’ on judiciary

-Heath-Retemyer stands by comments

By Staff Writer
Aubrey Heath-Retemyer

The Guyana Bar Association has come out swinging against comments made by Deputy Director of the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) Aubrey Heath-Retemyer which they claim are “unjustified attack[s] by an agent of the Executive on the independence of the Judiciary…in violation of the principle of separation of powers.”

 In a statement released yesterday, the Bar Council of the Bar Association called for Heath-Retemyer to   “immediately issue an unconditional retraction and apology” for statements reported in the July 22 edition of the Kaieteur News and to refrain from making any similar statement in future.

The Director has however told Stabroek News that it was not his intention to threaten anyone adding that he would not apologise for expressing an opinion which he holds…..

More in Guyana News

Cops kill five suspected burglars in Turkeyen shootout

By

Miner charged with missing cook’s murder

Appeal Court upholds legality of paper committals under sex offences Act

Appeal Court upholds legality of paper committals under sex offences Act

Sawmill owner freed of arson charge after wife declines to testify

Guard dies after slammed by vehicle on Rupert Craig Highway

Guard dies after slammed by vehicle on Rupert Craig Highway

Appeal Court to rule on Marcus Bisram bid to stay extradition

Splashmins refutes claims drowned teen was injured by outboard propeller

Shuman says new party for September launch

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web