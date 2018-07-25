Guyana News

Final state witness to take stand in ex-solder’s trial for manslaughter

By Staff Writer

The final prosecution witness in the trial of Allister Woolford, a former member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who is charged with fatally shooting his friend, Devon Howell, is expected to testify today.

Woolford has pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter. It is alleged that on November 21st, 2014, at Kitty, he fatally shot Howell.

The trial, which is being heard by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court, began on Monday with multiple witnesses taking the stand to identify the gun used to shoot Woolford…..

More in Guyana News

Cops kill five suspected burglars in Turkeyen shootout

By

Miner charged with missing cook’s murder

Appeal Court upholds legality of paper committals under sex offences Act

Appeal Court upholds legality of paper committals under sex offences Act

Sawmill owner freed of arson charge after wife declines to testify

Bar Association slams SARA Deputy Director for ‘attack’ on judiciary

Guard dies after slammed by vehicle on Rupert Craig Highway

Guard dies after slammed by vehicle on Rupert Craig Highway

Appeal Court to rule on Marcus Bisram bid to stay extradition

Splashmins refutes claims drowned teen was injured by outboard propeller

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web