Final state witness to take stand in ex-solder’s trial for manslaughter

The final prosecution witness in the trial of Allister Woolford, a former member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who is charged with fatally shooting his friend, Devon Howell, is expected to testify today.

Woolford has pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter. It is alleged that on November 21st, 2014, at Kitty, he fatally shot Howell.

The trial, which is being heard by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court, began on Monday with multiple witnesses taking the stand to identify the gun used to shoot Woolford…..