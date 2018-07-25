Guard dies after slammed by vehicle on Rupert Craig Highway

A 60-year-old woman died last evening after she was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Rupert Craig Highway.

Dead is Mona London, a security guard of Haslington, East Coast Demerara. Stabroek News understands that London and a colleague Odessa Gravesande left the MovieTowne Construction site at 6:45 pm when their shift ended and attempted to cross the road.

Gravesande related that she checked that the road was clear before attempting to cross to the northern side but as soon as she stepped forward she noticed a dark coloured SUV travelling toward the city at a fast rate. Just as she attempted to warn London she heard a loud sound and realized that her colleague had been hit.

Evidence at the scene showed that the Massy Security employee was apparently dragged a distance of approximately 100 ft where she died.

The stretch where the accident occurred is visibly darker than other areas of the road with no evidence of street lights or security lights from the construction site.