Hetmyer hundred gives Windies competitive total

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Shimron Hetmyer’s audacious hundred helped West Indies shake off their malaise and reach a competitive 271 all out, in the day/night second One-Day International against Bangladesh here today.

The 21-year-old stroked 125 off 93 deliveries before he was the last man to be dismissed, run out in the final over of the innings, attempting a second run with tail-ender Alzarri Joseph (one not out).

All told, the left-hander smashed three fours and seven sixes, to record his second ODI hundred and the youngest by a West Indies batsman on home soil.

Sent in, West Indies were dawdling at 102 for four in the 24th over but Hetmyer energised the innings before his home crowd at the Guyana National Stadium, adding 103 for the fifth wicket with Rovman Powell who made 44.

Talismanic opener Chris Gayle got another start with 29 while Shai Hope chipped in with 25 but for the second straight game, the Windies batting was below par.

Rubel Hossain finished with three for 61 while fellow seamer Mustafizur Rahman (2-44) and left-arm spinner Shakib-al-Hasan (2-45) ended with two wickets apiece.