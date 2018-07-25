Lands and Surveys not pleased with pace of FAO project – Benn

The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) is not impressed with the pace at which the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is implementing the Mainstreaming Sustainable Land Development and Management Project (MSLDM).

According to a statement yesterday from the GLSC, the project, funded by the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund (GRIF) at a cost of US$14.8 million, was officially launched on January 18, 2018 and is expected to be implemented over a period of four years by the FAO.

A team from the international organization currently in Guyana engaging with the GLSC met with Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer Trevor L. Benn on Monday when he expressed frustration with the slow pace at which work is being conducted. ….