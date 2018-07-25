Miner charged with missing cook’s murder

A miner was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the murder of missing cook Petal Hafeez, whose suspected remains were discovered two weeks ago at Thomas Island, Puruni River.

James Allen, 30, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where he was read a charge which stated that between June 28th and July 8th, 2018, at Thomas Island, Puruni River, he murdered Hafeez.

Allen was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge…..