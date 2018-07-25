Occupants of minibus did not identify themselves – Inspector Playter

A Berbice Police Inspector who was upbraided after reportedly refusing to take a call on a civilian’s phone from the Acting Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine, is denying that the occupants of a stopped minibus had identified themselves as police officers.

The police have responded to the allegation in a release by stating, “There were two members of the Force, one being a Subordinate Officer in the vehicle, and two civilians, and having stopped at the police roadblock, the driver explained who they were.”

The release went on to state, “In this process, the documents for the vehicle were requested and the Inspector and a Sergeant, had an issue with one of the documents, which resulted in grossly uncomplimentary remarks being made by the Inspector and the Sergeant, much to the shock and dismay of the police ranks and civilians, after the driver explained that the Commissioner of Police (ag) had sent them to Berbice on duty, and the driver made the call to the Commissioner of Police (ag).”….