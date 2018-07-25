Rehab of Leguan ferry stelling pegged at $455m

The rehabilitation of the Leguan Ferry Stelling, Region Three is estimated to cost some $455.3 Million according to an engineer’s estimate, which was presented to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday, at the opening of bids.

The project saw 10 local engineering and construction companies bid to carry out rehabilitation works. The bids were opened under the Transport and Harbours Department.

Stabroek News had visited the Leguan Stelling early last year and drivers and other persons who use the facility likened it to a death trap. Numerous piles that were intended to support the stelling were rotting and almost falling off, while various other parts were in a deplorable condition…..