Sawmill owner freed of arson charge after wife declines to testify

The owner of the R. Thakur and Sons Sawmill was yesterday charged with torching the business but was freed of the criminal proceedings after his estranged wife refused to provide evidence against him.

Commander of ‘D’ Division Rishi Das yesterday confirmed that Ramesh Thakur was charged for setting fire to the building when he was taken before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court.

He pleaded not guilty and the charge was dismissed after Bibi Shaheeda Thakur refused to present any evidence against him.

The Thakur family sawmill at 40 Alliance, Canal Number 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara, was destroyed by the fire, which caused losses estimated at over $20 million on Sunday…..