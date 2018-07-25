Guyana News

Social Cohesion Ministry donates Steel Pans to UG

By Staff Writer
In this DPI photo from left are Professor Paloma Mohamed; Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton; Professor Emeritus Joycelynne Loncke; Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Ivelaw Griffith; Director of National School of Music, Andrew Tyndall.

The Ministry of Social Cohesion on Monday donated a ten-piece steel pan ensemble comprising of the bases, guitar pans and frontliner pans to the University of Guyana (UG).

The presentation ceremony was held at the minister’s office on Main Street and was attended by faculty members of the university, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Delivering brief remarks, Professor Emeritus, Dr. Joycelynne Loncke said that this donation is “a fulfilment of a dream that goes back some thirty years.” She said that when the university’s music programme was launched in 1994, it was the department’s desire “to train pan-men so that they can become qualified musicians, music teachers and so on.”….

More in Guyana News

Cops kill five suspected burglars in Turkeyen shootout

By

Miner charged with missing cook’s murder

Appeal Court upholds legality of paper committals under sex offences Act

Appeal Court upholds legality of paper committals under sex offences Act

Sawmill owner freed of arson charge after wife declines to testify

Bar Association slams SARA Deputy Director for ‘attack’ on judiciary

Guard dies after slammed by vehicle on Rupert Craig Highway

Guard dies after slammed by vehicle on Rupert Craig Highway

Appeal Court to rule on Marcus Bisram bid to stay extradition

Splashmins refutes claims drowned teen was injured by outboard propeller

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web