Social Cohesion Ministry donates Steel Pans to UG

The Ministry of Social Cohesion on Monday donated a ten-piece steel pan ensemble comprising of the bases, guitar pans and frontliner pans to the University of Guyana (UG).

The presentation ceremony was held at the minister’s office on Main Street and was attended by faculty members of the university, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Delivering brief remarks, Professor Emeritus, Dr. Joycelynne Loncke said that this donation is “a fulfilment of a dream that goes back some thirty years.” She said that when the university’s music programme was launched in 1994, it was the department’s desire “to train pan-men so that they can become qualified musicians, music teachers and so on.”….