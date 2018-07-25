Guyana News

Splashmins refutes claims drowned teen was injured by outboard propeller

By Staff Writer
Ronaldo Gomes

Proprietor of Splashmins Fun Park and Eco-Resort, Lennox John is refuting claims that the now dead Ronaldo Gomes sustained an injury to his face from an outboard engine propeller.

“Our records have shown that no boat was in the water at the time when the young man went missing which was after 4 [pm]. The last boat was in the water around 2.30 [pm] that was the last trip,” John said, in response to allegations that Gomes was hit by the propeller of an outboard engine.

Nonetheless, Gomes’ family and friends continue to call for justice, and on Monday demonstrated their disappointment in a silent protest in front of Ashmin’s Trading Co. Ltd, at Hadfield and High streets…..

More in Guyana News

Cops kill five suspected burglars in Turkeyen shootout

By

Miner charged with missing cook’s murder

Appeal Court upholds legality of paper committals under sex offences Act

Appeal Court upholds legality of paper committals under sex offences Act

Sawmill owner freed of arson charge after wife declines to testify

Bar Association slams SARA Deputy Director for ‘attack’ on judiciary

Guard dies after slammed by vehicle on Rupert Craig Highway

Guard dies after slammed by vehicle on Rupert Craig Highway

Appeal Court to rule on Marcus Bisram bid to stay extradition

Shuman says new party for September launch

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web