Splashmins refutes claims drowned teen was injured by outboard propeller

Proprietor of Splashmins Fun Park and Eco-Resort, Lennox John is refuting claims that the now dead Ronaldo Gomes sustained an injury to his face from an outboard engine propeller.

“Our records have shown that no boat was in the water at the time when the young man went missing which was after 4 [pm]. The last boat was in the water around 2.30 [pm] that was the last trip,” John said, in response to allegations that Gomes was hit by the propeller of an outboard engine.

Nonetheless, Gomes’ family and friends continue to call for justice, and on Monday demonstrated their disappointment in a silent protest in front of Ashmin’s Trading Co. Ltd, at Hadfield and High streets…..