AG, Nandlall spar over bid for early hearing of GECOM Chairman challenge

The Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday commenced the hearing of an application for the early disposal of the legal challenge to the decision upholding the unilateral appointment of GECOM Chairman Justice (retd) James Patterson.

While former Attorney General Anil Nandlall was adamant that the court was duty bound to hear and determine the matter urgently given that November 12 has been set for the holding of Local Government Elections (LGE) and that general elections are due by August 2020, his successor Basil Williams SC argued that the challenge to the ruling speaks to the validity of the upcoming LGE elections and should therefore be put on hold.

The two advanced oral arguments before appellate judges, Chancellor (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud regarding an application made by Nandlall on behalf of PPP Executive Secretary Zulfikar Mustapha for the appeal of the June 8 decision delivered by Chief Justice (Ag) Roxane George SC to be heard early…..