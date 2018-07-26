Guyana News

City council votes for special committee to oversee City Hall restoration

By Staff Writer

City councillors on Monday afternoon accepted the recommendation for the establishment of a special committee to supervise the restoration of City Hall.

The recommendation, derived from an Extra-Ordinary Statutory Meeting that was held on July 12th, was presented at the council’s statutory meeting on Monday.

Mayor Patricia Chase-Green said that the committee will be headed by a councillor, as required by law, and would consist of members who are experts in the fields of engineering and construction.

During the meeting, she asked Town Clerk Royston King to schedule another special meeting where councillors can develop guidelines and terms of reference for the committee’s operations…..

