Court of Appeal cuts 71-year sentence for man who murdered wife at Herstelling

-will now serve 30 years

By Staff Writer
Geoffrey Ward

Geoffrey Ward, who was in 2013 convicted of the stabbing death of his wife, yesterday had his 71-year sentence reduced to 30 years by the Guyana Court of Appeal.

The court in hearing the case which was filed by his attorney, Everton Singh-Lammy, dismissed the appeal against the conviction but allowed the appeal against the murder sentence.

High Court Judge Navindra Singh on November 15, 2013  handed down the sentence which would have seen the then 62-year-old man spending the rest of his natural life behind bars. Ward was on trial for the murder of Donette Ward, who was fatally stabbed on April 24, 2010 at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara…..

