Court of Appeal sets aside death penalty for Den Amstel wife killer

Murder convict Dwayne Jordan yesterday had his death sentence substituted with 30 years imprisonment by the Court of Appeal though it admitted that there was compelling evidence against him.

On November 17, 2012, the then 40-year-old carpenter, Jordan was found guilty of the June 14, 2007 murder of Claudine Rampersaud at Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara before Justice Navindra Singh in the High Court. Jordan and Rampersaud were reputed husband and wife.

Justice Singh had told Jordan that the jury had found him guilty of the crime and as such he was to be taken to the lawful place of execution and be hanged until death…..