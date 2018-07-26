Exploded Diamond well capped

The capping of the exploded Diamond well has been completed, Acting Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lt. Col. Kester Craig said on Tuesday, as they wait for the concrete to cure to apply the finishing touches.

Craig told Stabroek News that a briefing from his team related that they were able to finish pouring cement into the well, which will now take about 21 days to cure fully, before they can apply the finishing touches.

“When it’s cured they will be able to cap the top, because the gas is still escaping. We used about 80 cubic yards of concrete, and there is still some bubbles and we were told that the bubbles will not stop until the concrete is fully cured, which shows that there’s still pressure underneath,” Craig explained…..