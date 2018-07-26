Felix again cancels parliament committee appearance

With yesterday making it the third cancellation by Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix of an appearance before the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs to answer questions on the thousands of Cubans and Haitians unaccounted for here, Committee Chairman Gail Teixeira is questioning his motives.

“We agreed to this date and then suddenly yesterday we understood that he cancelled…but he said that he has other government business to do,” Teixeira told Stabroek News while explaining that he offered no alternative dates.

“What is it? They don’t want to deal with in the Committee? He went public on the matter already so why won’t he come and more worrying is why the government’s side not available?” she further questioned.

Stabroek News tried contacting Felix yesterday but calls to his mobile numbers were not answered…..