Former executive fought against ministry lobby in chairmanship race at toshaos conference – Shuman

By
Lenox Shuman

The past executive of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) had to do a lot of work to counter a Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MOIPA) lobby to install a chairman that it could potentially control at the just-concluded NTC annual conference, according to former Vice-Chairman Lenox Shuman.

“I would deem it a success to the point where the incoming executive would have been elected in a fair and transparent manner and that we would have stood our grounds, and we would have provided room for a proper transition for the new executive, something never really achieved in the past,” Shuman told Stabroek News by phone on Tuesday.    

“We understood that the ministry was lobbying very hard for someone they could potentially control, to be the chairman of the NTC,” he added. ….

