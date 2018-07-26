Laing Avenue man on bail over armed robbery

A Laing Avenue man yesterday pleaded not guilty to an armed robbery charge and was placed on $25,000 bail.

Colin Moore, of Lot 116 Laing Avenue, was taken before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was read a charge which stated that on July 24th on Croal Street, armed with a pair of scissors, he allegedly robbed Sherdell Smith of $20,000 in cash.

Moore pled not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Azore then placed Moore on $25,000 bail and adjourned the matter to August 15th.