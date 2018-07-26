Guyana News

Local govt elections contestants have to submit symbol by August 29

By Staff Writer

Symbols for contestants in the November 12th 2018 Local Government Elections (LGE) have to be submitted to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) by August 29, 2018.

A GECOM advertisement in yesterday’s issue of Stabroek News declared Nomination Day for the LGE as September 21, 2018.

The date for the submission of symbols will mean that governing coalition partners APNU and the AFC will have to finally decide whether they are going separately or together to the LGE. In 2016 they contested as a coalition but there have been signs that they have not been able to reach an accord on LGE…..

HDM drug deal breached procurement regulations

Stanton found not guilty of Sanasie murder

Diamond man dies after car crashes into truck

Court of Appeal sets aside death penalty for Den Amstel wife killer

AG, Nandlall spar over bid for early hearing of GECOM Chairman challenge

Rain, overflowing rivers lead to flooding in North Rupununi

Laing Avenue man on bail over armed robbery

Maintenance worker on $50,000 bail for alleged cell phone theft

