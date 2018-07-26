Local govt elections contestants have to submit symbol by August 29

Symbols for contestants in the November 12th 2018 Local Government Elections (LGE) have to be submitted to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) by August 29, 2018.

A GECOM advertisement in yesterday’s issue of Stabroek News declared Nomination Day for the LGE as September 21, 2018.

The date for the submission of symbols will mean that governing coalition partners APNU and the AFC will have to finally decide whether they are going separately or together to the LGE. In 2016 they contested as a coalition but there have been signs that they have not been able to reach an accord on LGE…..