Maintenance worker on $50,000 bail for alleged cell phone theft

By Staff Writer

A maintenance worker was yesterday granted $50,000 bail for allegedly robbing a woman of her $90,000 cellular phone.

22-year-old Junior Sears, a maintenance worker and a resident of the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, pleaded not guilty to the charge of allegedly robbing Latoya Bourne of her Samsung J7 cell phone valued at $89,999, on July 18th.

Sears, who appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, was ordered to return to court on August 15th and placed on $50,000 bail.

 

 

