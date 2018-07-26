Maintenance worker on $50,000 bail for alleged cell phone theft

A maintenance worker was yesterday granted $50,000 bail for allegedly robbing a woman of her $90,000 cellular phone.
22-year-old Junior Sears, a maintenance worker and a resident of the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, pleaded not guilty to the charge of allegedly robbing Latoya Bourne of her Samsung J7 cell phone valued at $89,999, on July 18th.
Sears, who appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, was ordered to return to court on August 15th and placed on $50,000 bail.
