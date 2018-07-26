Man wanted over illegal distribution of fuel marker

Stanley Paul is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Unlawful Distribution of Fuel Marker committed on the Guyana Energy Agency, in April, 2018, a release from the police said today.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Paul is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
His last known address is Lot 256 Dove Square, South Ruimveldt Gardens.
