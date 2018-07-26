Guyana News

Man wanted over illegal distribution of fuel marker

By Staff Editor

Stanley Paul is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Unlawful Distribution of Fuel Marker committed on the Guyana Energy Agency, in April, 2018, a release from the police said today.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Paul is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Stanley Paul

His last known address is Lot 256 Dove Square, South Ruimveldt Gardens.

More in Guyana News

HDM drug deal breached procurement regulations

Stanton found not guilty of Sanasie murder

AG, Nandlall spar over bid for early hearing of GECOM Chairman challenge

Former executive fought against ministry lobby in chairmanship race at toshaos conference – Shuman

By

Diamond man dies after car crashes into truck

Local govt elections contestants have to submit symbol by August 29

Local govt elections contestants have to submit symbol by August 29

Court of Appeal sets aside death penalty for Den Amstel wife killer

Businesswoman robbed by bandits at Bagotstown wash bay

Businesswoman robbed by bandits at Bagotstown wash bay

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web