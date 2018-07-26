Stevedore charged with alleged fraud granted $150,000 bail

A stevedore was yesterday released on $150,000 bail after he denied a fraud charge.

Wesley Cornette, 64, of Lot 34, Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, was arraigned before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown, where he was read a charge which stated that on September 18th, 2015, at Robb and Oronoque streets, with intent to defraud, he claimed that he was the owner of the property located at 2737 Aubrey Barker Street, North Ruimveldt, which belonged to Romeo Devonish.

Cornette, a construction worker, denied the charge after it was read to him by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Magistrate Azore subsequently granted the accused his release on $150,000 bail and adjourned the matter until July 30th.