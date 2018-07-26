Guyana News

Stevedore charged with alleged fraud granted $150,000 bail

By Staff Writer

A  stevedore was yesterday released on $150,000 bail after he denied a fraud charge.

Wesley Cornette, 64, of Lot 34, Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, was arraigned before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown, where he was read a charge which stated that on September 18th, 2015, at Robb and Oronoque streets, with intent to defraud, he claimed that he was the owner of the property located at 2737 Aubrey Barker Street, North Ruimveldt, which belonged to Romeo Devonish.

Cornette, a construction worker, denied the charge after it was read to him by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Magistrate Azore subsequently granted the accused his release on $150,000 bail and adjourned the matter until July 30th.

More in Guyana News

HDM drug deal breached procurement regulations

Stanton found not guilty of Sanasie murder

Diamond man dies after car crashes into truck

Diamond man dies after car crashes into truck

Court of Appeal sets aside death penalty for Den Amstel wife killer

AG, Nandlall spar over bid for early hearing of GECOM Chairman challenge

Rain, overflowing rivers lead to flooding in North Rupununi

Rain, overflowing rivers lead to flooding in North Rupununi

Laing Avenue man on bail over armed robbery

Laing Avenue man on bail over armed robbery

Maintenance worker on $50,000 bail for alleged cell phone theft

Maintenance worker on $50,000 bail for alleged cell phone theft

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web