Guyana News

Three charged with stealing $4.6m in items from Regent St store

By Staff Writer

Three men were jointly charged yesterday for stealing over four million dollars in valuables from a Regent Street store.

Paul Roberts, 36, of Lot 99 Second Street, Alexander Village, Martin Murray, 41, of Lot 175 Charlotte Street, Lacytown and Troy Holmes, 42, a handyman, stood before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and were read a joint charge.

It is alleged that between July 20th and July 21st, 2018, at Lot 47 Alexander and Regent streets, they broke and entered the store of Zao Hong Fu and stole 100 school bags among other items, amounting to a total value of $4,634,300, property of the said Zao Hong Fu.

They pleaded not guilty to the allegation.

Magistrate Azore released the defendants on $75,000 bail each and adjourned the matter to August 15th.                                                                                                                                                                                               

