Vendor charged over sexual activity with minor

A 25-year-old vendor was yesterday released on $350,000 bail for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a 12-year-old.

Stephon Belle was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on July 14th at Port Kaituma Waterfront he engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

The accused and the complainant are known to each other, and on the day in question he allegedly asked the victim to go over to his home.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan placed the man on $350,000 bail and adjourned the matter until August 7th, when it will be heard at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.