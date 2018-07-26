Guyana News

Vendor charged over sexual activity with minor

By Staff Writer
Stephon Belle

A 25-year-old vendor was yesterday released on $350,000 bail for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a 12-year-old.

Stephon Belle was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on July 14th at Port Kaituma Waterfront he engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

The accused and the complainant are known to each other, and on the day in question he allegedly asked the victim to go over to his home.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan placed the man on $350,000 bail and adjourned the matter until August 7th, when it will be heard at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.   

More in Guyana News

HDM drug deal breached procurement regulations

Stanton found not guilty of Sanasie murder

Diamond man dies after car crashes into truck

Diamond man dies after car crashes into truck

Court of Appeal sets aside death penalty for Den Amstel wife killer

AG, Nandlall spar over bid for early hearing of GECOM Chairman challenge

Rain, overflowing rivers lead to flooding in North Rupununi

Rain, overflowing rivers lead to flooding in North Rupununi

Laing Avenue man on bail over armed robbery

Laing Avenue man on bail over armed robbery

Maintenance worker on $50,000 bail for alleged cell phone theft

Maintenance worker on $50,000 bail for alleged cell phone theft

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web