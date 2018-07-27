Appeal Court grants taxi driver’s killer reduction in 30-year sentence

Naresh Boodhoo, who in 2012 pleaded guilty to killing female taxi driver Seeraji Singh, had his 30-year prison sentence reduced by the Guyana Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Boodhoo and Anandram Dhanraj, who were both 24 years old at the time, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Boodhoo later appealed his sentence.

The court, in its judgment, allowed the appeal and deducted the term of five years, three months and 12 days from the sentence of 30 years that was imposed by the High Court. Boodhoo and Dhanraj had pleaded guilty to shooting Singh in 2006, while a third man who was charged along with them, Hemraj Boodhwah, was freed earlier in the trial after the court accepted a no-case submission filed on his behalf…..