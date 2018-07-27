Guyana News

Attorney for Singh, Brassington asked to produce corrected orders for stay of misconduct proceedings

By Staff Writer
Winston Brassington (left) and Ashni Singh

The Chief Magistrate yesterday ordered the attorney representing former Minister of Finance Dr Ashni Singh and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington to correct orders to stay misconduct in public office proceedings against them.

Neither Singh, 45, of Lot 129 Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara nor Brassington, 50, of 118 Cowan Street, Kingston, was present when the matter was called before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Attorney Ronald Burch-Smith appeared on behalf of the duo…..

