Buxton First of August Movement to observe 180th anniversary of end of slavery

The Buxton First of August Movement (BFAM) has organized its annual activities to observe the 180th anniversary of the end of plantation slavery in Guyana and the Anglophone Caribbean under the theme, “Emancipate Yourself from Mental and Economic Slavery.”

 According to a media release from the BFAM, this year’s theme draws attention to the ongoing need for African Guyanese to redouble their efforts to make good on the emancipation promise of economic and cultural empowerment as prerequisites to true freedom.

This year’s observances will commence on Sunday July 29 with an Emancipation Church Service at the St Augustine’s Anglican Church, Buxton at 8:30 am. The service will be conducted by Father Peters, the parish priest of St. Augustine’s…..

