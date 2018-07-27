Guyana News

City Hall approves activities for Georgetown’s 175th anniversary friends of the city to fund $19M for celebrations

By Staff Writer

City Councillors on Monday approved a week-long list of activities to commemorate the city’s 175th anniversary. A wide range of arts and cultural activities are billed for the celebration.

At Monday’s Statutory Meeting, Town Clerk Royston King announced that the council would require $19 million to successfully host the events planned. He was quick to point out that, “not a dollar will be used from the council coffers.

he council has friends in the business sector, who have indicated their willingness to help and have already made donations to this event.”….

