Guyana News

Court allows DPP’s appeal of youth’s acquittal in classmate killing

By Staff Writer
Samuel Cornelius

The appeal filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) challenging the 2014 acquittal of Samuel Cornelius for the murder of a classmate was yesterday allowed by the Guyana Court of Appeal.

Cornelius sat quietly in a chair behind the prisoner’s dock as the ruling was read by Chancellor (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards. The two appellate judges who sat with her were Justices Rishi Persaud and Senior Counsel Rafiq Khan. At the end of the ruling, which lasted no more than two minutes, Justice Cummings-Edwards simply said, “…the appeal is allowed.”

Cornelius, who was released on $300,000 bail by Justice Diana Insanally after the state signaled its intention to appeal his acquittal, left the court compound shortly after…..

More in Guyana News

Local gov’t authorities must find ‘creative ways’ to generate revenue

Drug trafficker gets four years, $3.3M fine after surrender

APNU+AFC pact on local gov’t polls unlikely before PNCR Congress -Trotman

Appeal Court grants taxi driver’s killer reduction in 30-year sentence

Granger urges NDCs to drive economic, cultural revitalisation of villages

Fire guts Pouderoyen house, lone occupant in custody

More Guyanese to be employed with Edison Chouest offshore

Gov’t should be happy NY Times report didn’t show turmoil in oil sector

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web