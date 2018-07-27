Court allows DPP’s appeal of youth’s acquittal in classmate killing

The appeal filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) challenging the 2014 acquittal of Samuel Cornelius for the murder of a classmate was yesterday allowed by the Guyana Court of Appeal.

Cornelius sat quietly in a chair behind the prisoner’s dock as the ruling was read by Chancellor (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards. The two appellate judges who sat with her were Justices Rishi Persaud and Senior Counsel Rafiq Khan. At the end of the ruling, which lasted no more than two minutes, Justice Cummings-Edwards simply said, “…the appeal is allowed.”

Cornelius, who was released on $300,000 bail by Justice Diana Insanally after the state signaled its intention to appeal his acquittal, left the court compound shortly after…..