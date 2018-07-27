Drug trafficker gets four years, $3.3M fine after surrender

Two days after his surrender to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), Kelvien Sauers was yesterday sentenced to four years in jail and fined over $3.3 million for the possession of over three pounds of cocaine for trafficking.

Sauers, of Success, East Coast Demerara, pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

Sauers admitted that on July 6th, at Lot 8 Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, he had 1.608 kilogrammes (equivalent to 3.54 pounds) of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking…..