Gov’t should be happy NY Times report didn’t show turmoil in oil sector

-Jagdeo

By Staff Writer
Bharrat Jagdeo

Government should be embracing the recent divisive New York Times report, ‘The $20 billion question for Guyana’ for not showing “the turmoil” that exists in the fledgling oil sector and “its lack of direction,” Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo says.

“They should be embracing this, apart from the criticism of the portrayal of Guyana,” he said at a press conference he hosted on Wednesday at his Queenstown, Georgetown office. Jagdeo said he disagreed with the first part of the article because he believes that “many journalists from the developed world come here with the sole purpose of making us look like backwater countries and that we are on the precipice of civil war and ethnic conflagration, when we have in our country greater stability than those countries from which many of them come from.”

He added, “We disagree with any unfair portrayal.”….

