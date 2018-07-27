Guyana News

Granger urges NDCs to drive economic, cultural revitalisation of villages

By Staff Writer
Government officials and the conference participants. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President David Granger yesterday challenged Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to lead the revitalisation of the economic and cultural lives of villages.

Speaking in the backdrop of local government elections which are scheduled for November 12th,he said that central government through the Ministry of Communities will work with elected local authorities and other stakeholders to develop and improve the quality of life of their residents.

Addressing the opening of the one-day National Conference of Local Democratic Organs (NCLDO) yesterday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, at Liliendaal, Granger said, “Village economies must flourish with the establishment of micro- and medium-scale enterprises to generate cottage industries and businesses–what one political leader calls a ‘plantain chip economy.’”….

More in Guyana News

Local gov’t authorities must find ‘creative ways’ to generate revenue

Drug trafficker gets four years, $3.3M fine after surrender

APNU+AFC pact on local gov’t polls unlikely before PNCR Congress -Trotman

Appeal Court grants taxi driver’s killer reduction in 30-year sentence

Fire guts Pouderoyen house, lone occupant in custody

More Guyanese to be employed with Edison Chouest offshore

Gov’t should be happy NY Times report didn’t show turmoil in oil sector

Neighbouring resident complains over city hospital’s haphazard waste disposal

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web