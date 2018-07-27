Granger urges NDCs to drive economic, cultural revitalisation of villages

President David Granger yesterday challenged Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to lead the revitalisation of the economic and cultural lives of villages.

Speaking in the backdrop of local government elections which are scheduled for November 12th,he said that central government through the Ministry of Communities will work with elected local authorities and other stakeholders to develop and improve the quality of life of their residents.

Addressing the opening of the one-day National Conference of Local Democratic Organs (NCLDO) yesterday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, at Liliendaal, Granger said, “Village economies must flourish with the establishment of micro- and medium-scale enterprises to generate cottage industries and businesses–what one political leader calls a ‘plantain chip economy.’”….