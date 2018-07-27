Hampshire couple believes NA Hospital responsible for death of unborn child

A young couple from Hampshire Village, Corentyne are calling on the authorities to launch an investigation into the maternity unit at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, since they believe that staff attached to the unit were responsible for the death of their infant.

Naiomi Madramootoo, 24, of Lot 1 A Campbell Street, Hampshire Village, Corentyne when contacted explained that last Friday around 10.30 pm her water broke, which led to her husband rushing her to the Port Mourant Public Hospital.

However, after arriving at the Corentyne hospital, which is equipped with a maternity unit, she was then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. She said at that time she was told that she had already dilated to five centimeters, hence the transfer.

Madramootoo via an ambulance arrived at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital just minutes before 12 midnight on Friday and she was then admitted…..