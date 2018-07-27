Guyana News

Ketley St man robbed after leaving bakery

By Staff Writer

A man was robbed of almost $150,000 in valuables last night after exiting a  bakery, the police say.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, 66-year-old Aubrey Eversley of Ketley Street, Charlestown, had finished shopping at a bakery in the same ward and was leaving when he was confronted by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The armed bandit pointed the gun at Eversley while his accomplice dealt him several cuffs about his body before relieving him of a Samsung Galaxy S4 mobile phone, valued at $130,000; another cellular phone, valued at $4,000 and a car alarm, valued at $10,000.

The two men then escaped south along Ketley Street into Albouystown. The police Investigations are ongoing.  

More in Guyana News

Local gov’t authorities must find ‘creative ways’ to generate revenue

Drug trafficker gets four years, $3.3M fine after surrender

APNU+AFC pact on local gov’t polls unlikely before PNCR Congress -Trotman

Appeal Court grants taxi driver’s killer reduction in 30-year sentence

Granger urges NDCs to drive economic, cultural revitalisation of villages

Fire guts Pouderoyen house, lone occupant in custody

More Guyanese to be employed with Edison Chouest offshore

Gov’t should be happy NY Times report didn’t show turmoil in oil sector

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web