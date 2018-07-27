Ketley St man robbed after leaving bakery

A man was robbed of almost $150,000 in valuables last night after exiting a bakery, the police say.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, 66-year-old Aubrey Eversley of Ketley Street, Charlestown, had finished shopping at a bakery in the same ward and was leaving when he was confronted by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The armed bandit pointed the gun at Eversley while his accomplice dealt him several cuffs about his body before relieving him of a Samsung Galaxy S4 mobile phone, valued at $130,000; another cellular phone, valued at $4,000 and a car alarm, valued at $10,000.

The two men then escaped south along Ketley Street into Albouystown. The police Investigations are ongoing.