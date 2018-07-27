Guyana News

Mason ordered to compensate man for damaging vehicles

By Staff Writer

A Mabaruma mason was yesterday ordered to make amends for damage he caused to another man’s vehicles or serve eight months in jail.

Joshua Liverpool, 34, of Mabaruma Compound, was read a damage to property charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

It was alleged that on July, 19th, 2018, at Mabaruma Compound, North West District, Essequibo, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged an Allion windscreen, valued at $25,000, an Allion headlight, valued at $80,000, a Corolla windscreen, valued at $20,000, and a Corolla headlight, valued at $30,000. They were all the moveable property of George Thomas…..

