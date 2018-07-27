More Guyanese to be employed with Edison Chouest offshore

More Guyanese are expected to be employed by Edison Chouest offshore as the company aims to soon open its oil support, local company ‘G (Guyanese) Boats’ in Georgetown, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

This was disclosed by the company’s Business Development Manager, Daniel LaFont, who was speaking yesterday on the sidelines of the El Dorado Offshore training session for Guyanese mariners. The 40 seamen were being instructed in occupational safety for jobs in the offshore oil and gas industry.

“We are going to have Guyanese that will be working and manning our office, including one that is responsible for health and safety. The persons we will hire here will not only be trained here, but we will go back to the facilities in Louisiana to get hands-on training of what we do here,” LaFont said, according to DPI.

Some 53 Guyanese are currently working on the Edison Chouest vessels. LaFont noted the company currently has nine vessels supplying ExxonMobil operations.