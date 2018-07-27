Nandlall’s attorneys make no-case submission in law report conversion trial

A no-case submission was on Tuesday made by attorneys representing former Attorney-General Anil Nandlall in the case brought against him by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), which charged him with fraudulently converting over $2 million in law reports.

It is alleged that Nandlall, between May 8th, 2015 and May 29th, 2015, at Georgetown, being a bailee and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, having 14 law reports, valued at $2,313,853 and property of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, fraudulently took or converted the reports to his own use and benefit.

On Tuesday, in the absence of Nandlall, his attorneys presented to the court no-case submissions and the proceedings were then adjourned until August 13th, when SOCU prosecutor Patrice Henry is expected to respond.