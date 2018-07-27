Police seeking man over illegal distribution of fuel markers

A South Ruimveldt Gardens man is wanted by the police and the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) in connection with the unlawful distribution of fuel markers, a police bulletin said yesterday.
Stanley Paul, who is known to have last resided at Lot 256 Dove Square, South Ruimveldt Gardens, is wanted by the GEA and the Police for questioning in relation to the unlawful distribution of Fuel Markers that was reportedly committed on the GEA in April of this year…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web