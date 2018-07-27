Guyana News

Police seeking man over illegal distribution of fuel markers

By Staff Writer

A South Ruimveldt Gardens man is wanted by the police and the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) in connection with the unlawful distribution of fuel markers, a police bulletin said yesterday.

Stanley Paul, who is known to have last resided at Lot 256 Dove Square, South Ruimveldt Gardens, is wanted by the GEA and the Police for questioning in relation to the unlawful distribution of Fuel Markers that was reportedly committed on the GEA in April of this year…..

