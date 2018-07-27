Guyana News

Talks on maritime boundaries with Barbados, T&T rest on settling border controversy with Venezuela

-Greenidge

By Staff Writer

Talks between Guyana and fellow Caricom countries Barbados and Trinidad on overlapping maritime boundaries would be dependent on the outcome of the World Court’s verdict on this country’s border controversy with Venezuela, according to Foreign Minister Carl Greenidge.

“But of course,” he said, during a press conference on Monday when asked if the resumption of discussions weighed heavily on the outcome of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) process. He said this even as he revealed that newly-elected Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley recently signalled her interest in engaging Guyana on the issue.

Greenidge, while noting that there has been no technical or political discussions between Guyana and the two countries on the maritime boundaries in the longest while, said that the Barbados Prime Minister “did say to us that they would be interested in looking at this matter.”….

