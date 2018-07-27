Thirty-four Lindeners to be homeowners

Thirty-four Lindeners who have prequalified for housing units are now one step closer to receiving the keys to their homes to be built shortly, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

DPI said that the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will construct 60 single housing units before the end of 2018 in Amelia’s Ward, Linden. The project’s first phase will see the construction of 20 single-flat housing units and 14 single-elevated housing units. These will cost $5.3Million and $6.3Million, respectively.

For the single flat units, $5.2Million will be spent on the actual structure while $100,000 will be for the cost of the lot. For the single elevated housing units, $6.2Million will be allocated to constructing the house and $100,000 will go towards the lot…..