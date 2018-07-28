Guyana News

Bangladesh clinch one-day series against Windies

By Staff Editor

BASSETERRE, St Kitts,  CMC – Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 18 runs in the decisive final One-Day International of the three-match series at Warner Park here today.

Scores:

BANGLADESH 301 for six off 50 overs (Tamim Iqbal 103, Mahmudullah 67 not out, Shakib-al-Hasan 37, Mashrafe Mortaza 36; Ashley Nurse 2-53, Jason Holder 2-55)

Tamim Iqbal

WEST INDIES 283 for six off 50 overs (Rovman Powell 74 not out, Chris Gayle 73, Shai Hope 64, Shimron Hetmyer 30; Mashrafe Mortaza 2-63)

BANGLADESH

Tamim Iqbal c Powell b Bishoo 103

Anamul Haque c Powell b Holder 10

Shakib-Al-Hasan c Paul b Nurse 37

+Mushfiqur Rahim b Nurse 12

Mahmudullah not out 67

*Mashrafe Mortaza c Gayle b Holder 36

Sabbir Rahman c Lewis b Cottrell 12

Mosaddek Hossain not out 11

Extras (lb1, w11, nb1) 13

TOTAL (6 wkts, 50 overs) 301

Did not bat: Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Anamul Haque, 9.3 overs); 2-116 (Shakib-Al-Hasan, 25.3); 3-152 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 31.1); 4-200 (Tamim Iqbal, 38.5); 5-253 (Mashrafe Mortaza, 45.5); 6-279 (Sabbir Rahman, 48.4)

Bowling: Cottrell 9-0-59-1 (nb1, w2); Holder 10-0-55-2 (w2); Bishoo 10-1-42-1 (w2); Paul 9-0-77-0 (w1); Nurse 10-1-53-2 (w2); Gayle 2-0-14-0 (w2)

WEST INDIES

C Gayle c Mehidy Hasan b Rubel Hossain 73

E Lewis c wkpr Mushfiqur Rahim b Mashrafe Mortaza 13

+S Hope c Shakib-Al-Hasan b Mashrafe Mortaza 64

S Hetmyer b Mehidy Hasan 30

K Powell run out 4

R Powell not out 74

*J Holder c Rubel Hossain b Mustafizur Rahman 9

A Nurse not out 5

Extras (lb3, w8) 11

TOTAL (6 wkts, 50 overs) 283

Did not bat: K Paul, D Bishoo, S Cottrell.

Fall of wickets: 1-53 (Lewis, 10.1 overs); 2-105 (Gayle, 21.5); 3-172 (Hetmyer, 35.4); 4-179 (K Powell, 37.5); 5-224 (Hope, 43.1); 6-262 (Holder, 47.1)

Bowling: Mortaza 10-0-63-2 (w1); Mehidy Hasan 10-0-45-1 (w4); Mustafizur Rahman 10-0-63-1 (w1); Mosaddek Hossain 1-0-10-0; Mahmudullah 2-0-20-0; Rubel Hossain 7-0-34-1; Shakib-Al-Hasan 10-0-45-0 (w1)

Result: Bangladesh won by 18 runs

Series: Bangladesh won three-match series 2-1

Toss: Bangladesh

Player-of-the-Match: Tamim Iqbal.

Player-of-the-Series: Tamim Iqbal.

Umpires: J Wilson, S Ravi; TV – R Illingworth.

