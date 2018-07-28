Bangladesh clinch one-day series against Windies

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 18 runs in the decisive final One-Day International of the three-match series at Warner Park here today.
Scores:
BANGLADESH 301 for six off 50 overs (Tamim Iqbal 103, Mahmudullah 67 not out, Shakib-al-Hasan 37, Mashrafe Mortaza 36; Ashley Nurse 2-53, Jason Holder 2-55)
WEST INDIES 283 for six off 50 overs (Rovman Powell 74 not out, Chris Gayle 73, Shai Hope 64, Shimron Hetmyer 30; Mashrafe Mortaza 2-63)
BANGLADESH
Tamim Iqbal c Powell b Bishoo 103
Anamul Haque c Powell b Holder 10
Shakib-Al-Hasan c Paul b Nurse 37
+Mushfiqur Rahim b Nurse 12
Mahmudullah not out 67
*Mashrafe Mortaza c Gayle b Holder 36
Sabbir Rahman c Lewis b Cottrell 12
Mosaddek Hossain not out 11
Extras (lb1, w11, nb1) 13
TOTAL (6 wkts, 50 overs) 301
Did not bat: Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.
Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Anamul Haque, 9.3 overs); 2-116 (Shakib-Al-Hasan, 25.3); 3-152 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 31.1); 4-200 (Tamim Iqbal, 38.5); 5-253 (Mashrafe Mortaza, 45.5); 6-279 (Sabbir Rahman, 48.4)
Bowling: Cottrell 9-0-59-1 (nb1, w2); Holder 10-0-55-2 (w2); Bishoo 10-1-42-1 (w2); Paul 9-0-77-0 (w1); Nurse 10-1-53-2 (w2); Gayle 2-0-14-0 (w2)
WEST INDIES
C Gayle c Mehidy Hasan b Rubel Hossain 73
E Lewis c wkpr Mushfiqur Rahim b Mashrafe Mortaza 13
+S Hope c Shakib-Al-Hasan b Mashrafe Mortaza 64
S Hetmyer b Mehidy Hasan 30
K Powell run out 4
R Powell not out 74
*J Holder c Rubel Hossain b Mustafizur Rahman 9
A Nurse not out 5
Extras (lb3, w8) 11
TOTAL (6 wkts, 50 overs) 283
Did not bat: K Paul, D Bishoo, S Cottrell.
Fall of wickets: 1-53 (Lewis, 10.1 overs); 2-105 (Gayle, 21.5); 3-172 (Hetmyer, 35.4); 4-179 (K Powell, 37.5); 5-224 (Hope, 43.1); 6-262 (Holder, 47.1)
Bowling: Mortaza 10-0-63-2 (w1); Mehidy Hasan 10-0-45-1 (w4); Mustafizur Rahman 10-0-63-1 (w1); Mosaddek Hossain 1-0-10-0; Mahmudullah 2-0-20-0; Rubel Hossain 7-0-34-1; Shakib-Al-Hasan 10-0-45-0 (w1)
Result: Bangladesh won by 18 runs
Series: Bangladesh won three-match series 2-1
Toss: Bangladesh
Player-of-the-Match: Tamim Iqbal.
Player-of-the-Series: Tamim Iqbal.
Umpires: J Wilson, S Ravi; TV – R Illingworth.