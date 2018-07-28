Guyana News

Cops advised against charges in Broomes’ clash with guards

By Staff Writer
Simona Broomes

Following legal advice, the Guyana Police Force yesterday announced that no charges will be laid against Junior Minister Simona Broomes, her driver or the two security guards with whom they had a confrontation earlier this month in the parking lot of the Amazonia Mall at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

This was confirmed by Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force Jairam Ramlakhan, who said in a press statement yesterday that the case file was returned to the police with recommendations that no charges are to be laid based on all statements and video footage related to the incident.

The altercation occurred on Sunday, July 8th, when Broomes had visited the Amazonia Mall to purchase food from the New Thriving Chinese Restaurant…..

