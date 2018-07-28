Guyana News

Court allows early hearing of challenge to GECOM Chairman ruling

By Staff Writer
James Patterson

Taking into consideration the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), the Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday set October 4th for the commencement of the hearing of the legal challenge to the Chief Justice Roxane George’s decision to uphold the unilateral appointment of Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman Justice (ret’d) James Patterson.

The LGE are due to be held on November 12th.

Following the court’s decision, attorney Anil Nandlall, who filed the application for an early hearing of the challenge on behalf of PPP Executive Secretary Zulfikar Mustapha, said that the date given is acceptable in the circumstances. He noted that the court had clearly recognised the importance of the quick disposal of the matter. Moreover, he said while he would have wanted the case completed before the LGE, his main aim is to have it disposed of before the 2020 general elections…..

More in Guyana News

Exxon says 4 billion barrels figure can rise

Gov’t gets $7B World Bank loan to upgrade financial management

Gov’t eyes financing from China’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative for Linden-Lethem highway, new Demerara bridge

Two cops face 38 charges over driver’s exam scam

Gov’t passes amendments to anti-money laundering law

By

EPA team visits Woodlands Hospital after waste disposal complaint

By

Suspected remains of missing Soesdyke labourer found at Kuribrong

By

Slain robbery suspect’s driver’s licence recovered with weapons, ammo in stolen car

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web