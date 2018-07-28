Current rice production enough for local, int’l markets

Although Nand Persaud and Company Limited has started purchasing rice from neighbouring Suriname due to its expectation that local production will not be enough to meet its international commitments, Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) General Manager Nizam Hassan says the current production is adequate for both local consumption and exportation

Chief Executive Officer of Nand Persaud and Company Limited Mohindra Persaud, in a recent interview with Stabroek News, had said that the company planned to purchase approximately 5,000 tonnes of rice from Suriname to immediately be shipped to Haiti.

However, Hassan emphasised to this newspaper that rice is not currently being imported into the Guyana and projections show that the production will be enough to supply both the local market and all of the exporting commitments…..